Coroner rules North Las Vegas toddler’s death is a homicide

The February death of a 2-year-old North Las Vegas boy has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Jackson James Newman died Feb. 5 at University Medical Center of blunt force injuries and “neglect of care,” the coroner’s office has determined.

The boy’s great-grandmother, Jan Mannino, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that Jackson’s father, Chad Newman, and his girlfriend, Haydee Razo, were facing charges in connection with the death.

A request for comment from the North Las Vegas Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the boy’s death, was not immediately returned.

Two formally charged

But court and jail records show that Newman, 27, and Razo, 36, were formally charged on Wednesday with one count each of first-degree murder, child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, and conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. In addition, Newman faces one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Both were being held Monday at the Clark County Detention Center. Newman’s bail has been set at $300,000 and Razo’s at $200,000, jail records show.

Mannino, 80, said bruises, new and old head injuries, and other injuries to Jackson’s body were found during his autopsy. The coroner’s office also told the family that Jackson had methamphetamine in his bloodstream and had suffered from pneumonia, Mannino said.

Child found unresponsive

No other details surrounding Jackson’s death were immediately available, but according to a Department of Family Services report, police and first responders were called to a North Las Vegas home that day in February for reports of an unresponsive child.

The same report also shows that Jackson’s family was investigated by Child Protective Services in December 2016, about two months after he was born, after the agency had received a report alleging abuse. The agency ultimately found that the allegations were unsubstantiated.

A preliminary hearing for Newman and Razo is scheduled for Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

