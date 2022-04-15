65°F
Coroner rules on official cause of 10-year-old boy’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 9:59 am
 
Toys are seen in front of a home on the 100 block of South Sicily Hills Court on Wednesday, Apr ...
Toys are seen in front of a home on the 100 block of South Sicily Hills Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Friday how a 10-year-old Henderson boy died.

Dylan Houston died at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday from a shotgun wound to the head, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police said Houston was fatally shot around 9:15 a.m. in his home at 193 Sicily Hills Court, near South Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway.

His 14-year-old brother, who was not identified, was booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He is expected to appear in Juvenile Court.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

