Coroner says Las Vegas attorney, wife died from multiple gunshot wounds

The Clark County coroner’s office released the causes of death Wednesday for attorney Dennis Prince and his new wife, Ashley.

Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a business on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Autopsies revealed that a Las Vegas attorney and his new wife died from multiple gunshot wounds Monday after another attorney opened fired during a deposition in Summerlin.

The Clark County coroner’s office released the causes of death Wednesday for Dennis Prince, 57, and Ashley Prince, 30. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Dennis and Ashley Prince, the parents of an infant, were killed at the deposition inside the offices of Prince Law Group. Dennis Prince was representing his wife in a child custody dispute with her ex-husband, Dylan Houston, who was not present.

Las Vegas attorney Joseph Houston II, 77, who was representing his son in the case, opened fire shortly after the deposition began. He then killed himself.

The coroner’s office determined that Joseph Houston died from a “perforating contact gunshot wound” of the head and ruled the death a suicide.

A court document filed hours after the shooting described the moments leading up to the morning attack.

Five minutes after the deposition began inside a conference room, Houston “stood up, had a very glazed and rattled look in his eyes, pulled out a handgun and shot (Dennis) Prince four times,” according to the document.

Las Vegas attorney Lisa Rasmussen confirmed Tuesday that she also was present during the shooting and was representing Joseph Houston’s wife, Katherine, who was set to be questioned during the deposition.

Dylan Houston is also a Las Vegas attorney. Court records show that he filed for divorce from Ashley in October 2021 after a four-year marriage.

A divorce decree issued a month later granted the pair joint physical and legal custody of two children. But custody of the children, now 5 and 4, remained in dispute.

People emotionally affected by the shooting deaths may visit the Resiliency and Justice Center at 2915 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

