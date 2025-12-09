Coroner: Teen, 15, one of two killed North Las Vegas shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified a 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old man as those killed in a shooting early Sunday in North Las Vegas that left one other injured.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Jasiri Weusi, 15, and Demar Cole, 20, died from gunshot wounds and that their deaths were homicides. They were identified after North Las Vegas police said Sunday that two dead bodies were found after officers were called to the 500 block of Coastal Dreams Avenue, near West Centennial Parkway and Revere Street, in reference to a shooting.

Police said in a news release Sunday that the shooter fled before officers arrived. A third victim was also found and taken to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit, and their condition had since stabilized, according to the release.

North Las Vegas Police Department Public Information Officer Djuan Muldrew said in an email Monday that detectives were conducting interviews and reviewing evidence. Muldrew added the deaths are still under investigation and said no further details were available.

Anyone with information on the homicides are encouraged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, Muldrew said. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

