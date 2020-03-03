Coroner: Woman killed in Henderson died of blunt force head trauma

Narciso Ramos, 72, is accused of killing 74-year-old Purificacion Manalo Ramos on Friday in Henderson, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A woman who was killed Friday in Henderson died of blunt force head trauma, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

She was 74-year-old Purificacion Manalo Ramos, the coroner’s office said Tuesday morning. The Henderson Police Department on Friday identified her as a 75-year-old.

Narciso Ramos, 72, was arrested in the woman’s killing after she was found dead in a Henderson home on Friday. Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. to the home on the 600 block of National Street, near Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, after a 911 call “of unknown trouble,” police said Friday.

When officers arrived, they “spoke with a male” and found Purificacion Ramos dead inside the home.

She died of blunt force head trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Police spokesman Rod Pena said Tuesday that he “can’t confirm” if the two were related. He said Friday that the 911 call came from inside the home where the woman was found, but he declined to answer further questions about the killing.

The department said Friday that detectives determined a “disturbance” happened between Narciso Ramos and the woman prior to her fatal injuries.

Narciso Ramos has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. He remained in the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday without bail.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

