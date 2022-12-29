Coroner’s office IDs Las Vegas man who died of gunshot wounds

A Las Vegas resident was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as the victim of a homicide that happened Monday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot to death in south Las Vegas was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 59 year-old Las Vegas resident Shalom Amar. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrived Monday night at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Placid Street, near West Warm Springs and Bermuda Road, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.

