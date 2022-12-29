52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner’s office IDs Las Vegas man who died of gunshot wounds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot to death in south Las Vegas was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 59 year-old Las Vegas resident Shalom Amar. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrived Monday night at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Placid Street, near West Warm Springs and Bermuda Road, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
Raiders bench Derek Carr, likely ending QB’s time with Raiders
Raiders bench Derek Carr, likely ending QB’s time with Raiders
3
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
4
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
5
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas identified
Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas identified
Driver suspected of multiple offenses related to deadly Las Vegas crash
Driver suspected of multiple offenses related to deadly Las Vegas crash
Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway
Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway
Father shot in the neck after confronting daughter’s attackers
Father shot in the neck after confronting daughter’s attackers
Veteran accused of threatening to shoot up Fashion Show mall
Veteran accused of threatening to shoot up Fashion Show mall
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom