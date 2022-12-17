43°F
Homicides

Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 6:13 pm
 
Brandon Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)
Brandon Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a Las Vegas man who was stabbed to death in an apartment.

On Dec. 2, Brandon Alexander, 64, called 911 saying he hadtabbed a man in self-defense, according to a Metropolitan Police Department. When police arrived at the apartment near 4300 block of Boulder Highway that night, they found Robert Young, 61, with multiple stab wounds.

Alexander was later arrested on suspicion of open murder in connection to Young’s death, according to police Lt. Jason Johansson.

The coroner ruled Young’s death a homicide from multiple stab wounds.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

