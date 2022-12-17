Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway

A Las Vegas man stabbed to death near Boulder Highway has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Brandon Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a Las Vegas man who was stabbed to death in an apartment.

On Dec. 2, Brandon Alexander, 64, called 911 saying he hadtabbed a man in self-defense, according to a Metropolitan Police Department. When police arrived at the apartment near 4300 block of Boulder Highway that night, they found Robert Young, 61, with multiple stab wounds.

Alexander was later arrested on suspicion of open murder in connection to Young’s death, according to police Lt. Jason Johansson.

The coroner ruled Young’s death a homicide from multiple stab wounds.

