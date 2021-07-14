Coroner’s office IDs man killed in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

After nearly two months, the Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was shot and killed by a shotgun blast near downtown Las Vegas.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Marlin Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

He was 65-year-old Nalinh Khamsoukthavong, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest and arms.

Khamsoukthavong was a “known homeless man who frequented the area” around 14th Street and Stewart Avenue, where he was shot on May 19, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Police were called at about 10:25 p.m. on May 19 to the 300 block of North 14th Street after receiving a report of a man found in the road.

Khamsoukthavong died at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the man was shot once with a shotgun, and the shooter fled the area before police arrived.

In May, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and police were searching for video surveillance footage. It was unclear Wednesday if police had identified a suspect.

“At this point, we have very little to go on,” Spencer said in May.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

