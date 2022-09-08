County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules

The DNA of Public Administrator Robert Telles was found at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, police announced Thursday.

The DNA of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was found at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday morning. (LVRJ)

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is led into the courtroom during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Telles was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court with his attorney, Travis Shetler, left, during his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Telles was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Capt. Dori Koren, right, speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Case evidence is displayed on a screen as Capt. Dori Koren speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Case evidence is displayed on a screen as Capt. Dori Koren speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, looks on as Capt. Dori Koren speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Case evidence is displayed on a screen during a news conference on the arrest of Robert Telles at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Capt. Dori Koren speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas police SWAT officers outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Telles was taken into custody and removed from the home on a gurney. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Robert Telles (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police display a photo of evidence during a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The photo shows pieces of a straw hat recovered in the investigation of reporter Jeff German's stabbing death. Police said they believe the hat was worn by the killer. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police display evidence recovered in the arrest of Robert Telles during a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles will be held without bail in the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, a judge ruled Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Las Vegas police revealed that Telles’ DNA was found at the crime scene.

“This is a terrible and jarring homicide — one that has deeply impacted Las Vegas,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a morning news conference. “Every murder is tragic, but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”

Telles, 45, was arrested in connection with German’s death on Wednesday evening, about 12 hours after police arrived at his west Las Vegas house to conduct a search. He was loaded into an ambulance outside his home, and police said he was suffering from self-inflicted wounds. Authorities described the wounds as superficial cuts on his arms.

Telles made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas Justice Court, where Judge Elana Lee Graham made the bail ruling.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he expects prosecutors to formally charge Telles at his next court appearance on Tuesday.

“The evidence is compelling, and I expect us to file a charge of open murder against Mr. Telles,” Wolfson told reporters after the court hearing.

German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning on the side of his northwest Las Vegas house. Police said their investigation determined that he was killed Friday morning after emerging from his garage.

He reported on crime, courts, corruption, casino industry leaders and mob figures for decades in Las Vegas. This year, he spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office.

Private services were held for German on Wednesday, and his family released the following statement on Thursday:

“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. We’re shocked, saddened and angry about his death. Jeff was committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work by local police and journalists in pursuing his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case. We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work.”

Lombardo said Telles was booked Wednesday night into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

At Thursday’s news conference, Capt. Dori Koren said search efforts turned up a straw hat and a pair of shoes that matched what a suspect was seen wearing in surveillance video recovered from German’s neighborhood.

Photos depicting the shoes and pieces of the hat were shown during the news conference.

“As you can see there is apparent blood on the shoes, and the shoes were cut likely in a manner to try to destroy evidence,” Koren said.

He said the straw hat was cut in a similar manner.

“One of the most important aspects of this investigation was waiting on the DNA results, and we received positive DNA results that showed Robert Telles’ DNA at the crime scene,” Koren said.

Later Thursday, police released an arrest report stating that Telles’ DNA was consistent with DNA found under German’s fingernails.

Police said in the report that German’s killer was captured on video surveillance approaching German’s home at 11:18 a.m. Friday. The assailant appeared to breach a pedestrian gate, according to the report. Minutes later, German’s garage door opened, and he walked out to the west side of his property.

“(German) approached the pedestrian gate and was immediately attacked,” police wrote. “(He) fell to the ground and never got back up.”

German’s body was discovered at 10:33 a.m. the next day. Investigators noticed at the scene what appeared to be a sharp-force injury to his neck. An autopsy revealed that he had seven sharp-force injuries to his torso. He also had several injuries to his arms and hands that appeared to be defensive in nature, according to the arrest report.

Police said video surveillance shows the killer walking away from the crime scene, then returning six minutes later in a maroon GMC Yukon Denali that matches the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife.

“The suspect, wearing the same clothing, exited the Maroon GMC Denali, re-approached the area where (German’s) body was located and appeared to look for something,” the arrest report states.

The killer then returned to the SUV and drove off. On Tuesday, police released a photo of the vehicle, and tipsters called detectives to tell them it looked like Telles’ vehicle. On Tuesday evening, Review-Journal reporters observed Telles in the driveway of his home, standing next to a vehicle that matched the description of the one in the photo.

Police said they found the Denali registered to Telles’ wife in the driveway when they searched his home Wednesday morning.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Richard Karpel, executive director of the Nevada Press Association, said German “served as a model for all journalists who ask tough questions and hold the powerful accountable.”

“We have been especially horrified by new details that have emerged over the past 24 hours,” Karpel wrote. “As an organization dedicated to defending and promoting press freedom in Nevada, we are deeply distressed by the possibility that this attack may have been perpetrated by a public official whose actions German was investigating. That would be a dagger directed at the heart of a free press and a blow to our democracy.”

Karpel also thanked Las Vegas police for moving swiftly to seek justice in the case.

“We also want to acknowledge the courage and professionalism of the Las Vegas Review-Journal newsroom, which has helped to uncover the murder of a colleague under the most difficult of circumstances,” his statement continued. “Their continued work is a testament to the resiliency of our profession and highlights the power of fact-based reporting.”

Society of Professional Journalists National President Rebecca Aguilar also released a statement on Thursday about the killing, calling it “a reminder that everyday journalists around the world put their lives on the line to uncover the truth.”

“As the Review-Journal reported, many described Jeff as a fearless reporter, the embodiment of the First Amendment, who stood up for society’s underdogs and had a strong sense of right and wrong,” Aguilar wrote. “We should honor Jeff by continuing to be like him, a person of courage, compassion and commitment to the truth.”

Executive Editor Glenn Cook called the arrest “an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom.”

“We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official,” Cook said on Wednesday. “Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter.”

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in the June primary after German’s findings were published.

German also had recently filed public records requests for emails and text messages between Telles and three other county officials: Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid, estate coordinator Roberta Lee-Kennett and consultant Michael Murphy. Lee-Kennett was identified in previous stories as a subordinate staffer allegedly involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with Telles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.