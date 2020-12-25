Couple charged in June homicide bleached crime scene, police say

Two people charged in connection with a June homicide cleaned blood out of a car before attempting to set it on fire, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide around a Siegel Suites at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people charged in connection with a June homicide had cleaned blood out of a car before attempting to set it on fire, police said.

Ashley Fuller and Avondre Kelly are charged with harboring or aiding a felony offender, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Fuller and her boyfriend, Kelly, helped an unidentified suspect fatally shoot Dariane Lincoln-Marshall, 26, before Fuller dropped Lincoln-Marshall at Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died June 18, according to an arrest report released last week from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A paramedic called police at 2:45 p.m. June 18 after seeing a man walk up and shoot the victim while he was inside a car at 600 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

“(A neighbor) said she believed the two had fled to California because Kelly had said if he were ever to get into trouble in Las Vegas he would flee to the Los Angeles area,” the report said.

Los Angeles police found the Kia that Fuller had driven Lincoln-Marshall to the hospital in, and a chemical investigation determined the passenger seat had been bleached and the couple had covered their clothes in gasoline before leaving an open container of gasoline in the car.

“(Detectives) believe the only reasonable explanation for the gasoline and gasoline soaked clothes in the abandon car is that Fuller and Kelly were attempting to set the car on fire to destroy the scene and were interrupted or had second thoughts,” police said.

Fuller was arrested in August and released on house arrest. An arrest warrant is still outstanding for Kelly.

