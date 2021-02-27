Couple found dead in Summerlin in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Summerlin apartment on Saturday after the man killed the woman, then shot himself days later, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide inside an apartment at the Falling Water Apartments, 1350 N. Town Center Drive in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a press briefing on an apparent murder-suicide inside an apartment at the Falling Water Apartments, 1350 N. Town Center Drive in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police conduct a homicide investigation Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, on the 1300 block of North Town Center Drive in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 11 a.m. Saturday, a relative from out of state called Las Vegas police to request a welfare check for the couple after not hearing from them in a week, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news briefing outside the scene on Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived at the Falling Waters Apartments, 1350 N. Town Center Drive, there was a noticeable odor coming from their apartment.

The man and woman, who were in their 50s, were both found dead with gunshot wounds, Spencer said.

“She was killed a significant amount of time prior to him being deceased,” he said.

Spencer said the family had recently experienced “financial and medical” problems, but police have not received any domestic violence reports regarding the couple in the past 10 years.

The man and woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.