Couple identified after North Las Vegas murder-suicide

A woman found dead over the weekend in North Las Vegas was fatally shot before her husband died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Monday.

Loren Chavez, 41, was found dead Saturday in a bedroom on the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office ruled. The body of Raymundo Chavez, 43, was found next to her.

Loren Chavez’s death was ruled a homicide, while Raymundo Chavez’s death was ruled a suicide.

The bodies were found at around 3:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall said Saturday. Their deaths were related to domestic violence, he said, but he did not specify the circumstances.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

