Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide

A man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself Wednesday morning, North Las Vegas police said.

At around 9 a.m. police found a man and a woman who had been shot inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police said the two had been in a dating relationship. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

