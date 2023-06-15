90°F
Homicides

Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 5:31 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself Wednesday morning, North Las Vegas police said.

At around 9 a.m. police found a man and a woman who had been shot inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police said the two had been in a dating relationship. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

Anyone with information can call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

