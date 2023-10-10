88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Couple to plead guilty to beating elderly man to death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
Co-defendants Patrick Byrom, left, and Kortny Payne appear in court at the Regional Justice Cen ...
Co-defendants Patrick Byrom, left, and Kortny Payne appear in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. They have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kortny Payne appears alongside defense attorney Jess Marchese during a court hearing at the Reg ...
Kortny Payne appears alongside defense attorney Jess Marchese during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Payne and codefendant Patrick Byrom have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patrick Byrom speaks with defense attorney Peter James Christiansen during a court hearing at t ...
Patrick Byrom speaks with defense attorney Peter James Christiansen during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Byrom and codefendant Kortny Payne have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kortny Payne stands during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, ...
Kortny Payne stands during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Payne and codefendant Patrick Byrom have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patrick Byrom stands during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, ...
Patrick Byrom stands during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Byrom and codefendant Kortny Payne have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kortny Payne appears alongside defense attorney Jess Marchese during a court hearing at the Reg ...
Kortny Payne appears alongside defense attorney Jess Marchese during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Payne and codefendant Patrick Byrom have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patrick Byrom during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 i ...
Patrick Byrom during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Byrom and codefendant Kortny Payne have been charged with murder in connection to 86-year-old William Ellis’ 2018 death. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple accused of beating an 86-year-old man to death and dumping his body in the desert in 2018 intend to plead guilty to second-degree murder, attorneys announced Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced in August that police had connected Patrick Byrom, 41, and Kortny Payne, 45, to the death of William “Bill” Ellis, whose body was found by hikers in Carpenter Canyon near Mount Charleston in September 2018.

The couple had been imprisoned in Colorado since they were arrested in connection with a bank robbery while driving Ellis’ car, two months after his body was found, according to their arrest report.

Police determined that Ellis had hired Payne to work as his caregiver, and that he had $6,000 taken from his bank accounts around the time of his death, the report said.

“After the murder, (Ellis’) body was removed from the home, transported to the Spring Mountains in western Clark County, and dumped in a deliberate attempt to cover up the heinous crimes committed by the duo,” the arrest report said.

Defense attorneys Jess Marchese, who represents Payne, and Peter Christiansen, who represents Byrom, said during a court hearing Tuesday that the couple waived their right to a preliminary hearing and intend to plead guilty when the case moves to District Court.

Both intend to plead guilty to second-degree murder and robbery, with a negotiated sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison, to be served concurrently with their sentence in Colorado, the attorneys said.

Ellis’ body was not identified through DNA until 2021. His body had been found partially decomposed on Sept. 11, 2018, strapped to a dolly and placed in a patch of bushes next to Carpenter Canyon Road, according to the arrest report. Medical examiners determined he had likely been killed about two weeks prior, and he had suffered several broken ribs and a skull fracture.

Payne and Byrom were arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas, in November 2018 after leading police on a 14-mile pursuit. They were wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Pueblo County, Colorado, the report said.

During an interview in May, according to police, Payne admitted to her involvement with robbing and killing Ellis. She said she brought Byrom to Ellis’ home, and he beat Ellis to death with a hammer. Byrom wanted Payne to dispose of the body, she told police, because he was on house arrest in an attempted stolen vehicle case.

Investigators also found text messages between the couple in late August about “accessing someone’s bank account.” Byrom received a text on Aug. 21, 2018, that read “He will sleep real good,” the report said.

Payne and Byrom are set to appear in court again on Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
2
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
3
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
4
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
5
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Biden condemns Hamas for ‘unadulterated evil’ in attack on Israel
Biden condemns Hamas for ‘unadulterated evil’ in attack on Israel
‘Corporate terrorism at its finest’: MGM Resorts CEO on cyberattack
‘Corporate terrorism at its finest’: MGM Resorts CEO on cyberattack
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
How to watch the Knights’ season opener against Kraken
How to watch the Knights’ season opener against Kraken