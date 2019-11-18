Couple who died in apparent murder-suicide in Las Vegas ID’d

Two people who died in what authorities said was an apparent murder-suicide on Friday night have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people who died in what authorities said was an apparent murder-suicide on Friday night have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of La Sombra Street, near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, at 9:40 p.m. Police said it appeared a woman was shot by a man who then turned the gun on himself. Police said the two were in a relationship and that both died at the scene.

Authorities said four children under 10 were in the home at the time.

The coroner’s office identified them as Mackenzie L. McGrail, 29, and Brandon W. Beck, 34, both of Las Vegas.

It said the deceased died from gunshot wounds to the head. McGrail’s death was listed as a homicide. Beck’s was listed as a suicide.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.