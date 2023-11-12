Crash involving suspected DUI driver leaves elderly woman dead

The crash occurred around 1:55 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Merialdo Lane.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver left an elderly woman dead near Summerlin on Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:55 p.m. a Toyota Corolla headed east on Charleston Boulevard toward Merialdo Lane, near Durango Road. As the Toyota made a left turn at the intersection, an Acura TLX driving at a high rate of speed crashed into the Toyota, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A passenger in the Toyota, an 81-year-old woman, died at the scene. The 80-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center.

Fahid Amin, 35, was driving the Acura and also taken to UMC. Amin showed signs of impairment, according to police, and he was arrested.

Court records show Amin is facing charges of DUI and reckless driving. He is due in court Monday.

Charleston was closed between Durango and Merialdo, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

