11-year-old killed, suspect in custody after road-rage shooting on 215 Beltway

A suspect is in custody after a road-rage incident Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway in Henderson.

A crash is investigated Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, on westbound 215 Southern Beltway at Gibson Road in Henderson. (RTC FASTCam)

An 11-year-old child was shot and killed, and a suspect is in custody after a road-rage shooting Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 215 by Gibson Road, according to a social media post from the Henderson Police Department.

Two vehicles were attempting to pass each other on the roadway, Henderson police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

