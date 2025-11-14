68°F
11-year-old killed, suspect in custody after road-rage shooting on 215 Beltway

A crash is investigated Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, on westbound 215 Southern Beltway at Gibson Road ...
A crash is investigated Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, on westbound 215 Southern Beltway at Gibson Road in Henderson. (RTC FASTCam)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2025 - 8:56 am
 
Updated November 14, 2025 - 11:37 am

An 11-year-old child was shot and killed, and a suspect is in custody after a road-rage shooting Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 215 by Gibson Road, according to a social media post from the Henderson Police Department.

Two vehicles were attempting to pass each other on the roadway, Henderson police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

