11-year-old killed, suspect in custody after road-rage shooting on 215 Beltway
A suspect is in custody after a road-rage incident Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway in Henderson.
An 11-year-old child was shot and killed, and a suspect is in custody after a road-rage shooting Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway.
The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 215 by Gibson Road, according to a social media post from the Henderson Police Department.
Two vehicles were attempting to pass each other on the roadway, Henderson police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
