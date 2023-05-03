DA declines to charge man in roommate’s killing, records show

John Rao, 63, was arrested after his roommate was fatally shot Sunday.

John Rao (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County district attorney’s office declined to charge a man police said fatally shot his roommate over the weekend, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Police said Monday that 63-year-old John Rao fatally shot his roommate around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Bannock Way, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Torrey Pines Drive.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Rao shot Wade Harrison during an argument over narcotics. Rao called 911 and said he shot his roommate in self-defense.

“Oh my god, please help me,” Harrison could be heard saying over the phone, according to the report.

Police arrived and found Harrison shot in the abdomen. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

As of Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man killed.

Rao told police that Harrison grabbed his shirt and that Rao grabbed a firearm and shot Harrison. He said he did not want to get beaten up by Harrison, according to the report.

Jail records show Rao was no longer in custody as of Tuesday night.

