Homicides

DA weighs charges in fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2021 - 1:08 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County district attorney’s office will determine if criminal charges will be filed after a shooting left a 22-year-old man dead on July 3, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 4 a.m. that day, police received a 911 call regarding gunshots at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When police arrived, they found Devin Reed, of Las Vegas, near the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reed died at the scene, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Detectives have interviewed everyone involved in the shooting but have not made any arrests, Metro said Friday. The case is being submitted to the district attorney’s office, which will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

