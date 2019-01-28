DAs to discuss charges against suspected Northern Nevada killer

Prosecutors will hold a press conference at noon on Monday in Reno to discuss their plans for charges in the investigation into four homicides that happened between Gardnerville and Reno this month.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, listens to his public defender and interpreter during his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Carson City, Nev. Martinez-Guzman was arraigned on 36 felonies including two dozen weapon charges. He's a suspect in a series of four homicides earlier this month in Reno and south of Carson City in rural Gardnerville. Prosecutors say additional charges are pending. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, from El Salvador, was arraigned in front of Judge Tom Armstrong in Carson City Justice Court Thursday on burglary, stolen property and other charges connected to a series of killings in nearby Gardnerville and Reno. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 19 (Carson City Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, is being held on $500,000 bail at the Carson City jail on felony charges relating to possessing a dozen guns and pawning jewelry that belonged to some of the victims.

Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead in her Gardnerville home on Jan. 10. Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead inside her home approximately a mile away on Jan. 13. Sharon David, 80, and her husband Gerald, 81, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home in South Reno on Wednesday.

The Washoe County sheriff’s office said last week that there were similarities between the Reno killings and the two in Gardnerville, which is about 16 miles south of Carson City.

Martinez-Guzman admitted to killing the Davids with a .22-caliber revolver that was previously stolen from the couple’s home, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Immigration officials told local police that Martinez-Guzman, who is from El Salvador, is in the country illegally. The suspect’s immigration status drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the case shows the need for “a powerful Wall” between the U.S. and Mexico.

