DAs to discuss charges against suspected Northern Nevada killer

RENO — Prosecutors will hold a press conference at noon on Monday in Reno to discuss their plans for charges in the investigation into four homicides that happened between Gardnerville and Reno this month.
Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, is being held on $500,000 bail at the Carson City jail on felony charges relating to possessing a dozen guns and pawning jewelry that belonged to some of the victims.
Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead in her Gardnerville home on Jan. 10. Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead inside her home approximately a mile away on Jan. 13. Sharon David, 80, and her husband Gerald, 81, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home in South Reno on Wednesday.
The Washoe County sheriff’s office said last week that there were similarities between the Reno killings and the two in Gardnerville, which is about 16 miles south of Carson City.
Martinez-Guzman admitted to killing the Davids with a .22-caliber revolver that was previously stolen from the couple’s home, the Associated Press reported Friday.
Immigration officials told local police that Martinez-Guzman, who is from El Salvador, is in the country illegally. The suspect’s immigration status drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the case shows the need for “a powerful Wall” between the U.S. and Mexico.
Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.