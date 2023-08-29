Daughter buried father, 95, in backyard and stole benefits, police say

Investigators said his daughter had been living off Bruce Brown’s Social Security and VA benefits.

Gennice Walker (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The body of a 95-year-old man was found buried Friday in a Pahrump backyard.

Bruce Brown had been missing since April, and investigators determined that Gennice Walker, his daughter, had been living off Brown’s Social Security and VA benefits. Investigators have information leading them to suspect she buried Brown in the desert, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Walker did not cooperate with investigators and was arrested in Kansas City, Mo., on charges of larceny and obstructing police. Investigators returned to Nye County and served a search warrant at Walker’s address in Pahrump.

A man’s remains were found buried in the backyard in a homemade coffin. The man was later identified as Brown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker remains in Kansas City pending her extradition back to Nye County.

Anyone with information can call 775-751-7000. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.

