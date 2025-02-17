Dead body found after house party in Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of the 2100 block of Naco Court, according to a news release.
A house party in the northwest valley led to a homicide on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Residents of a home in the 2100 block of Naco Court woke up to find a dead woman in the home after hosting a party the night prior, Metro homicide Lt. Robert Price said during a briefing Sunday evening.
Metro received a call at 3:50 p.m. Sunday from someone who said he found a dead body in one of the bedrooms. The residents told police they did not know the woman, Price said.
The 20-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds, according to Price. He had no further details on her death.
