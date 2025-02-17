50°F
Homicides

Dead body found after house party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara ...
Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2025 - 8:33 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2025 - 9:03 pm

A house party in the northwest valley led to a homicide on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Residents of a home in the 2100 block of Naco Court woke up to find a dead woman in the home after hosting a party the night prior, Metro homicide Lt. Robert Price said during a briefing Sunday evening.

Metro received a call at 3:50 p.m. Sunday from someone who said he found a dead body in one of the bedrooms. The residents told police they did not know the woman, Price said.

The 20-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds, according to Price. He had no further details on her death.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

