Dead body found after house party in Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of the 2100 block of Naco Court, according to a news release.

Man accused of killing ex-wife in Strip hotel room makes guilty plea, attorneys say

Man accused in Tupac Shakur slaying raises possibility of another suspect

Authorities investigate 2 deaths as possible murder-suicide in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A house party in the northwest valley led to a homicide on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Residents of a home in the 2100 block of Naco Court woke up to find a dead woman in the home after hosting a party the night prior, Metro homicide Lt. Robert Price said during a briefing Sunday evening.

Metro received a call at 3:50 p.m. Sunday from someone who said he found a dead body in one of the bedrooms. The residents told police they did not know the woman, Price said.

The 20-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds, according to Price. He had no further details on her death.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.