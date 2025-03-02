Dead body found on I-15 in North Las Vegas
Police shut down part of Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Sunday after a body was found dead in a car.
Police said the body was discovered around 7:16 a.m. on the interstate north of Cheyenne Avenue in the southbound lanes.
I-15 southbound is closed from Craig Road to Cheyenne. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said lanes would be closed for “an undetermined time.”
No other information about the incident was immediately available, North Las Vegas police said.