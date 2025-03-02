Dead body found on I-15 in North Las Vegas

Police shut down part of Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas after a body was found dead in a car.

Nevada Highway Patrol block off lanes on southbound Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Road. North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a death in the area on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Police shut down part of Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Sunday after a body was found dead in a car.

Police said the body was discovered around 7:16 a.m. on the interstate north of Cheyenne Avenue in the southbound lanes.

I-15 southbound is closed from Craig Road to Cheyenne. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said lanes would be closed for “an undetermined time.”

No other information about the incident was immediately available, North Las Vegas police said.