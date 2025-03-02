59°F
Homicides

Dead body found on I-15 in North Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol block off lanes on southbound Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Road. North Las ...
Nevada Highway Patrol block off lanes on southbound Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Road. North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a death in the area on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2025 - 8:44 am
 

Police shut down part of Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Sunday after a body was found dead in a car.

Police said the body was discovered around 7:16 a.m. on the interstate north of Cheyenne Avenue in the southbound lanes.

I-15 southbound is closed from Craig Road to Cheyenne. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said lanes would be closed for “an undetermined time.”

No other information about the incident was immediately available, North Las Vegas police said.

