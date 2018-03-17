Dead woman found with stab wounds in central Las Vegas home

A woman in her early 60s was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds in a central Las Vegas home Friday night, police said.

Police investigate a homicide at a house on the 1900 block of Cameron Street in Las Vegas on Friday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers were conducting a welfare check at a house on the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, at the request of a friend of the woman.

Officers got no response when they knocked on the door, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a briefing at the scene.

They found an open garage door and an unlocked interior door to the home. Upon entering, they discovered the woman who was dead with multiple stab wounds.

The woman, who was found in the dining room/living room area, appeared to have been killed during the last several days, Spencer said.

Officers also found a man in his early 60s in a bedroom. It was unclear how long the man had been in the home.

He didn’t have injuries related to the attack, Spencer said. “But he did have some things that we wanted to have checked out medically.”

The man, believed to be the woman’s boyfriend, is a suspect in her death. He was taken into custody and then to a local hospital, Spencer said.

Police were initially called about 6 p.m., but officers did not respond until just before 9 p.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family has been notified.

