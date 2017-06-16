Deadly shooting near Nellis AFB could be case of self-defense

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Thursday night at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot dead late Thursday near Nellis Air Force Base.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. Police responded to reports of gunshots. A man in his 50s died at the scene.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the shooting was a possible self-defense case.

The shooter told police a man he didn’t know was trying to enter his third-floor apartment, so he opened fire. McGrath said the man killed also lived at the complex but away from the apartment where he was shot.

“I’m not really sure how he got to this apartment,” McGrath said.

According to management at The Rubix, he said, police had been called previously on the man killed. He said neither the shooter nor the man had significant criminal histories.

The shooter, in his 20s, was inside the apartment with his 10-year-old son at the time. The man knocked, and the shooter opened the door. He told police the two got into a struggle, adding he tried to keep the man out before pulling the trigger.

“It’s up to him to explain why he made that decision,” McGrath said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

