Deadly stabbing of 21-year-old in North Las Vegas still unsolved

A 21-year-old man’s family is searching for answers nearly a month after he was stabbed to death outside of a house party in North Las Vegas.

Omar Cedano holding his baby boy, Andrew. Courtesy of Eliver Garcia.

Stanley Avenue, near North Pecos Road and East Owens Avenue, in North Las Vegas. Google Street View image.

Omar Cedano. Courtesy of Eliver Garcia.

A 21-year-old man’s family is searching for answers nearly a month after he was stabbed to death outside of a house party in North Las Vegas.

A sister-in-law of Omar Cedano made a plea to the public on Tuesday for somebody to come forward with information that could help solve his Dec. 28 killing.

“I need help because I don’t know what else to do,” 39-year-old Eliver Garcia of San Diego said.

Cedano was stabbed just before midnight Dec. 29 while attending the house party on the 3500 block of Stanley Avenue, near North Pecos Road and East Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

More than 50 people attended the party, and Cedano was involved in a fight with at least one other person before he was stabbed, North Las Vegas police said. Few people at the party waited for police to arrive.

Police think people at the party know what happened that night, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Tuesday. They received few tips following a call for assistance in the days following Cedano’s death, Leavitt said.

Police will take any help they can get, he said. “It doesn’t have to be, ‘Hey, I know who did it,’” Leavitt said.

Garcia, who said she’s spoken with a detective and people who attended the party, said the house was hosting a punk rock show. She wasn’t quite sure how Cedano got involved in the scuffle, which she said began inside and ended outside.

Garcia said her understanding is Cedano, who was bleeding, got up from the ground, hopped a fence to a neighbor’s house and asked for help. A neighbor helped walk him toward the street until he collapsed on a sidewalk, the neighbor told her. The neighbor performed CPR on Cedano, but he died at University Medical Center.

Cedano, the youngest of five, was “rambunctious” and loyal, and he had a rebellious streak, Garcia said. He was a good uncle to Garcia’s kids, and he leaves behind a 5-month-old boy, Andrew, she said.

“He loved him so much,” Garcia said.

Garcia lamented the loss of several young people killed in North Las Vegas. A stretch of killings at the end of 2018 claimed the lives of six people ages 19 and younger.

“Something has to happen,” she said. “These kids are dying.”

Police have previously said that a motive wasn’t clear, but that they didn’t think the killing was random.

While Cedano has been laid to rest, a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs is still accepting donations, Garcia said.

Anybody with information can call the Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

“I just want justice for him,” she said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

36.189653, -115.101668