Death in attemped murder-suicide in Henderson ruled homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office determined the cause and manner of death for a woman police said was beaten to death by her husband Tuesday in Henderson.

Ruth Ann Hughes, 66, died from sharp force and blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Police responded to a house on the 500 block of Via Baglioni on Tuesday afternoon and found Dennis Hughes, 67, with a knife in his hand laying next to his wife, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department. Police also found another knife and a hammer in the bedroom next to the couple. Investigators believe the attack was an attempted murder-suicide, according to the arrest report.

Dennis Hughes was booked on one count of open murder is expected to appear in court Monday.

