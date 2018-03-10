Death of 1-year-old Las Vegas boy ruled homicide

The September death of a 1-year-old Las Vegas boy who had a history of being abused has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.

Shawn Wesley Gentry. (Washoe County Jail)

The child, Zane Gentry, was hospitalized in critical condition on Sept. 5 after he was found unresponsive, according to the Clark County Department of Family Services. The boy died Sept. 8 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Nearly six months after his death, the coroner determined Zane died of abusive head trauma and a seizure disorder. His death was ruled a homicide Friday.

Police said Zane died as a result of injuries suffered in Washoe County in 2016. The injuries were described as “nonaccidental trauma” in a Clark County Department of Family Services report.

On May 31, 2016, Zane was hospitalized with severe head trauma, bruising on his body and a fractured femur, the Washoe County district attorney’s office said in statement. Investigators determined the report was substantiated, and the boy, then 6 months old, was placed in his mother’s care.

His father, Shawn Wesley Gentry, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 in Washoe County to three counts of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the May 31 incident.

