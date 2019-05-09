Death of Las Vegas man, 34, being investigated as a homicide

Antwan Williams was found dead Monday on West Bonanza Road near Rancho Drive during a welfare check by authorities.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was found dead Monday morning during a welfare check has been identified as a 34-year-old Las Vegas man by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Antwan Williams’ cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Thursday morning by the coroner’s office, but the Metropolitan Police Department has said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Williams was found about 9:10 a.m. on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, near Rancho Drive, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Metro has not released further information.

Jail records show no arrests had been made in his death as of Thursday.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.