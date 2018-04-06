Death of Laughlin girl, 1, from last year ruled homicide

A 1-year-old Laughlin girl’s death has been ruled a homicide, a year after her father was accused of murder and abuse, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Tracy Thompson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Diamond Thompson died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office announced Thursday. Her father, Tracy Thompson, was arrested after she was hospitalized April 2, 2017, at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City with critical injuries.

She was airlifted to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas and died that week.

An indictment accuses Thompson, 25, of injuring his daughter all over her body.

He initially was arrested on child abuse charges but was rebooked on a murder charge after her death. Thompson faces five counts of child abuse and a count of first-degree murder.

A trial is scheduled for June 25, court records indicate.

