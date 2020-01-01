Death of man who died after fight in Las Vegas ruled homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday said 41-year-old Roney Beal’s death on Dec. 1 was a homicide caused by a blunt force torso injury.

Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rodney Beal’s death after he was injured in a fight in late November in front of an east Las Vegas Valley business has been ruled a homicide.

Beal, 41, died from a blunt force torso injury, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police have said Beal suffered head and torso injuries during a Nov. 30 fight in the parking lot of a business on the 3800 block of Tropicana Avenue, near South Sandhill Road. Beal declined medical attention at the time but died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Las Vegas police have said Beal’s death is being considered a homicide.

No one has been arrested in the death as of Dec. 21, according to Metro’s online homicide log, last updated on that date.

