Death of man whose body was found near Lake Mead ruled a homicide

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a 33-year-old man in a remote desert area near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been ruled a homicide.

Marcos Madrid, 33, was pronounced dead March 15 of multiple gunshot wounds after being found near mile marker 10 of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near the intersection of Northshore Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

No other details surrounding the case were immediately available, but Las Vegas police dispatch logs show that officers were alerted of the homicide about 3:45 p.m. that day.

Madrid’s death was the 23rd killing in Clark County this year, and the 13th investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

