Death of woman beaten on New Year’s Day ruled homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2022 - 7:21 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The death of a woman who was beaten on New Year’s Day is being investigated as a homicide, Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday.

Officers were called on Jan. 1 at 2:49 a.m. to the 1500 block of N Main St., near West Owens Avenue, after a report of an assault, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the victim, who was taken to University Medical Center that morning, died Jan. 4. She was later identified as 49-year-old Gayla Davis.

Davis died from blunt force head trauma, the coroner’s office ruled.

Parra said Tuesday that the case remains open and no arrests have been made.

About two hours before Davis was beaten, 60-year-old Derrick Scott was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest at North 13th Street and East Ogden Avenue.

Police said Scott got into an argument with a man and a woman, both of whom ran off. The case remained opened Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

