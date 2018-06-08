Death of woman found at Clark County park ruled a homicide

The Clark County coroner has ruled the death of a woman whose body was found at Clark County Wetlands Park a homicide.

A view of Frenchman Mountain from the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has ruled the death of a woman whose body was found at Clark County Wetlands Park a homicide.

Asia Griego, 24, was fatally shot in the back of her head, according to the county coroner. Police said Griego was found Tuesday slumped over in an area of the park with dense vegetation about 300 yards from the park’s visitor center, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane.

A pair of hikers came across Griego’s body in the park, which spans about 210 acres. At the time, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that it wasn’t clear whether Griego had died at the park or whether her body had been taken to the location.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning, county booking logs show.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

