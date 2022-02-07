Death penalty sought in Las Vegas convenience store killing

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for a man accused of a random shooting at a convenience store in November, court records show.

Jesus Javier Uribe (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have identified the suspect in a random shooting at a south Las Vegas convenience store as Jesus Javier Uribe. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally wounding a 36-year-old and opening fire on three others in a random shooting at a Las Vegas convenience store in November.

Jesus Javier Uribe, 22, was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, burglary of a business while in possession of a firearm, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, and 20 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Prosecutors on Friday filed a notice of intent to seek capital punishment in the case, court records show.

Prosecutors accused Uribe of killing Curtis Abraham during an act of terrorism, according to court documents. Uribe was wearing tactical gear on Nov. 4 when authorities said he shot Abraham and fired about 20 rounds at the Short Line Express Market, 7730 Jones Blvd.

Uribe then walked into the store and shot at a man who ducked out of the way, authorities have said. He also fired at a female clerk and Abraham’s girlfriend, who had ran into the back of the store after hearing the spray of bullets outside, according to Uribe’s arrest report.

Uribe had “no known connection” with Abraham or any of the people he shot at, according to Friday’s notice authored by prosecutor Binu Palal.

“Thus, Defendant engaged in violence intended to cause great bodily harm or death on the general population,” Palal wrote.

Uribe’s public defender, Kathleen Hamers, declined to comment on Monday. Palal did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Uribe also stole beer and wine from the store before walking away, police have said.

A possible motive in the shooting has not surfaced. Uribe was arrested after tipsters, including his own family, contacted police following the release of a photo of the gunman inside the store.

Amanda Brooks, Abraham’s girlfriend, told the Review-Journal in January that the couple had gone to get snacks from the convenience store. Brooks was paying at the cash register when she first heard the gunfire, and once the gunman appeared at the store’s entrance she ran to hide in a freezer.

Brooks waited in the freezer, hoping that Abraham, a local filmmaker who dreamed of being an actor, had survived. Patrons from a nearby bar tried to help Abraham, Brooks said, but he was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

“It was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever been through my entire life,” Brooks said in January.

Uribe’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday without bail.

