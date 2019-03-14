MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Homicides

Death penalty to be sought for illegal immigrant in Nevada killings

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2019 - 10:38 am
 
Updated March 14, 2019 - 11:11 am

Prosecutors in Douglas and Washoe counties will seek the death penalty for a 20-year-old undocumented immigrant accused of killing four people in Northern Nevada.

“We reserve the death penalty for the worst of the worst,” Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said at a press conference on Thursday. “We use it sparingly.”

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman was indicted on 10 counts of burglary, robbery, possession of a stolen weapon and murder on Wednesday.

Martinez-Guzman, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the country illegally, is accused of shooting and killing Gerald David, 81, and his wife, Sharon, 80, in Reno as well as Connie Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, in Gardnerville.

The shootings took place during a week-long robbery spree in January.

Martinez-Guzman faces charges in both Washoe and Douglas Counties, but was transferred to Washoe first to face the murder charges there.

The Washoe County district attorney’s office sought a grand jury indictment to expedite the trial against Martinez-Guzman, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

“This is a priority because of the victims, the victims’ families and the community,” Hicks said at a news conference held after Martinez-Guzman’s indictment was announced

Jackson said both offices were in contact with the victims’ families, who agreed with the decision.

Both offices considered Martinez-Guzman’s age and lack of criminal record when deliberating on the decision. His immigration status was not considered, Hicks said, adding that the offices were not aware of whether Martinez-Guzman had any criminal record outside the United States.

“After weighing all of the aggravating circumstances and all of the known mitigating circumstances, it was our decision that we would proceed with the death penalty,” Jackson said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

