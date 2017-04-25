Decayed body found near Boulder Station prompts Las Vegas police investigation

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The discovery of a decayed body Tuesday afternoon near Boulder Station prompted a Las Vegas police investigation.

About 3:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department detectives were called to the 3600 block of Boulder Highway for reports of a decayed body. The body was found less than a mile from Boulder Station.

Officer Larry Hadfield said the Police Department is calling it a “suspicious death.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3600 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89121