Details emerge about men killed in series of Labor Day shootings

Two of the three men killed in a series of shootings on Labor Day were described by those who knew them as hardworking fathers.

Michael Myers smiles with his wife, Desiree Robinson.

Michael Myers, 27, is seen playing with his 9-year-old stepdaughter, Nalani, and son Malachi, 2.

Micahel Myers, 27, holds hands with his son Messiyah as he goes for a walk with his family.

Michael Myers holds his youngest child, Nova, in this photo.

Michael Myers laughs at his daughter, Nova, in this undated photo.

Michael Myers, 27, and his pregnant wife, Desiree Robinson, also 27, smile after getting married in 2017.

Tristan Tidwell (NLVPD)

The man accused of fatally shooting three men in a two-hour window on Labor Day told police that homeless people should be “terminated,” according to his arrest report.

But families of the victims say that at least two of the men were not homeless. They were simply going for a walk.

North Las Vegas police said Tristan Tidwell, 35, was arrested last week in the series of shootings that occurred near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

He remains in custody without bail on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two of the victims, Jorge Godoy-Lua, 43, who died of gunshot wounds to the back, and Oliver Hillman, 53, who died of a gunshot wound to the neck. The office has not publicly released the name of the third victim, but his family said he is 27-year-old Michael Myers.

Myers — who was described as a hardworking father, son and husband — was killed just minutes from his home. He had just left to get snacks for his four kids.

“He gave me a kiss, and then he left,” said his wife, Desiree Robinson.

Robinson and Myers have been married since 2017. The couple first met at a McDonald’s in Colorado in 2014. Robinson said she had been crying, and Myers went out of his way to comfort a stranger.

“He took care of me from that point on,” she said. “He stayed by my side.”

Myers was called “Mike Mike” by his loved ones and often went on long walks. He tried to build bonds and helped Robinson mend her relationship with her mom.

He had been a father figure to Robinson’s 9-year-old daughter, Nalani, since she was 3. He also was a dad to their three other children: Messiyah, 3; Malachi, 2; and Nova, 1.

Robinson said her husband loved cats and often took care of strays. He taught her to love her insecurities and made her feel beautiful. He expressed himself through music.

The night he was killed, Robinson immediately drove to the scene with a neighbor who alerted her about the shooting. She immediately recognized his body.

“He was already gone when I got there,” she said. “Now it’s like a whole piece of me is just smashed out.”

Myers’ family is collecting money for his funeral expenses through a GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday night, it had raised $3,525.

Godoy-Lua is remembered by relatives and friends as a hardworking family man who was a light in the lives of everyone he met. According to his longtime neighbor Dane Hansen, he loved going out for walks, even in the summer heat.

“Sometimes he would work hard all day, and I would see him head out and say, ‘Hey, where are you going? Get in, I’ll give you a ride,’” Hansen said. “And no matter what the weather was like, he would say, ‘No, it’s a nice day.’”

Hansen described his neighbor as one of the most optimistic people he had ever met. He said Godoy-Lua was always able to put a smile on anyone’s face and had a way of making everyone feel like family.

Godoy-Lua worked in roofing with some of his relatives, and Hansen said he took great pride in his work and never seemed fazed by the heat on the rooftops.

“I’d say, ‘You guys never get tired. How do you do it?’” Hansen said. “And he’d always reply, ‘We just like to work.’”

Godoy-Lua lived with one of his brothers and raised his two kids, 17-year-old Jorge Jr. and 14-year-old Carolina, alongside their cousins.

One of his nieces, Lizbeth Godoy-Lua, said her uncle was an immigrant who came to the United States from Mexico to work toward a better life for his children.

“He was always willing to help others, and whenever we had fundraisers he was one of the main people to help and donate money,” she said. “He had no issues or problems with anyone. He was always the one to bring people together and try to make them see the positive in everything.”

Godoy-Lua said the family is hosting a fundraiser memorial for her uncle at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 2300 Oakwood Ave. in North Las Vegas. The family also set up a GoFundMe page, which had raised just over $4,000 by Wednesday afternoon to help cover the costs of his funeral and help support his children.

