Details of 2018’s first Las Vegas police shootings released

A man authorities think killed his wife asked officers to shoot him before they opened fire, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.

Las Vegas police investigated a shooting that left a woman dead in south Las Vegas. Police say a man shot and killed his wife at a house at 11729 Giles St. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated a shooting that left a woman dead in south Las Vegas. Police say a man shot and killed his wife at a house at 11729 Giles St. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated a shooting that left a woman dead in south Las Vegas. Police say a man shot and killed his wife at a house at 11729 Giles St. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man authorities suspect killed his wife asked officers to shoot him before they opened fire, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.

At a news conference discussing two Friday police shootings, Metro said officers commanded Axell Vivas to drop his gun before two officers fired a combined 14 shots, killing him outside his car early Friday morning in the far south Las Vegas Valley.

“Obviously, the officers’ attempts weren’t good enough,” Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy called police to say his stepfather shot his mother about 12:10 a.m. Friday on the 11000 block of Giles Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway. Christy G. Vaughn, 39, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Zimmerman said Vivas reloaded his revolver after shooting his wife, said he wanted police to kill him and then fled the home. Police found him in a car about 2:40 a.m. on nearby Elcadore Street. Within minutes, he got out of the car and waved the revolver around, officers said.

Body-worn camera footage showed Metro Officer Celina Cruz, 30, panting and pointing a shotgun while another officer negotiated with Vivas.

“I don’t want to put you out of your misery,” the officer shouted. “I want to talk.”

Police shot at Vivas but missed, Zimmerman said, so they continued to shoot.

“Vivas took cover behind the vehicle and popped up at least two times, pointing the firearm at the officers,” Zimmerman said.

In total, Cruz fired three shots from a 12-gauge shotgun, and Officer Anthony Raymond, 33, shot 11 rounds from an AR-15. Vivas was hit three times and died at the scene.

Vivas had no prior criminal history. However, Zimmerman said Vivas had recently lost his job.

Police also shot a man later Friday. An apparently drunken man was seen waving a BB gun about 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Justin Blake ignored police commands to drop the weapon and raise his hands, Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said. Kelly said Blake ran onto the median on Las Vegas Boulevard, turned and pointed the weapon.

Metro Officer Bryan Davila, 33, shot four times at Blake, hitting him in the arm, foot and leg.

Kelly said Blake was combative and uncooperative with police throughout the incident and refused to speak with police.

Blake, 34, is accused of resisting an officer with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and assault on a protected person.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

11729 Giles St., Las Vegas NV