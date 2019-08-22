Details to be released about police shooting at Laughlin casino — LIVESTREAM
The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday morning was expected to release further details and body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in Laughlin.
The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday morning was expected to release further details and body camera footage — if any was recorded — of an encounter in Laughlin this week that led to two officers shooting and killing an armed suspect.
A media briefing was set to begin at 11 a.m. at Metro’s headquarters.