Details to be released about police shooting at Laughlin casino — LIVESTREAM

An armed robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Las Vegas police responded. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police guard the perimeter of Aquarius Casino in Laughlin after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead early Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Police said the man had attempted to rob the casino’s cashier cage overnight. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday morning was expected to release further details and body camera footage — if any was recorded — of an encounter in Laughlin this week that led to two officers shooting and killing an armed suspect.

A media briefing was set to begin at 11 a.m. at Metro’s headquarters.