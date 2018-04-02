Details to be released on Las Vegas police shooting

Details surrounding the fatal shooting of a man that involved two officers will be released Monday afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the shooting that killed 39-year-old Christopher M. Gatewood.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:45 a.m. Thursday while police were investigating a report of a domestic disturbance at the Siegel Suites apartments, 2000 Paradise Road. On Saturday, the department identified the involved officers as Rafael Camacho and Kenshin Rose, both 28.

When officers arrived, police said, they found Gatewood armed with a knife and a woman who had been beaten. Camacho and Rose fired at Gatewood after he ignored commands to drop the knife and charged at the officers, police said.

Gatewood died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday morning ruled his death a homicide.

This marked Metro’s fourth shooting this year involving officers.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.