Detectives investigate after man fatally shot in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a parking lot on the east side of the valley Thursday evening.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Homicide investigate a homicide in the area of the 4700 block of East Charleston in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Homicide investigate a homicide in the area of the 4700 block of East Charleston in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Las Vegas Metro Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers gives a media briefing regarding a homicide in the area of the 4700 block of East Charleston, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Officers were called at 6:49 p.m. to a shopping plaza at 4777 E. Charleston Blvd. near South Lamb Boulevard, after a report of a shooting from a caller and ShotSpotter technology. They found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the area, Meyers said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521.

