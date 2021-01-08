Detectives investigate after man fatally shot in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a parking lot on the east side of the valley Thursday evening.
Officers were called at 6:49 p.m. to a shopping plaza at 4777 E. Charleston Blvd. near South Lamb Boulevard, after a report of a shooting from a caller and ShotSpotter technology. They found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the area, Meyers said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521.
