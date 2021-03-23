51°F
Homicides

Detectives investigate death in far west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2021 - 7:03 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives are conducting an investigation in the western Las Vegas Valley but police have not released any other details.

Lt. David Gordon confirmed the existence of the investigation in the 9900 block of West Katie Avenue near South Hualapai Way. Gordon said police were first called to the area just after 11 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

