Detectives investigate fatal shooting of man in North Las Vegas parking lot

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Police Department detectives are investigating an early Saturday homicide.

Around 4 a.m., police officers were sent to 3301 Civic Center Drive, near Interstate 15 and East Cheyenne Avenue, about reports of a man deceased in a parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his late 20s to early 30s who had apparently been a victim of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

Medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Crime scene staffers joined detectives on the scene early Saturday. No witnesses or suspect information was released.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim, and cause and manner of death, after notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

