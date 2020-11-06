61°F
Homicides

Detectives investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 4:05 am
 
Updated November 6, 2020 - 4:22 am

Police are investigating an overnight homicide in southwest Las Vegas.

Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded to the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street, near West Patrick Lane just east of the 215 beltway, at an unspecified time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

