Homicides

Detectives investigate northwest Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 11:27 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2024 - 11:32 pm

Metro detectives are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley late Tuesday night.

Police dispatch receive multiple calls about 9:20 p.m. for a man down in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way near North Buffalo Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he was declared deceased.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, however Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark said police did not believe there was any danger to the community

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

