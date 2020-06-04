Detectives investigate overnight homicide in southwest Las Vegas

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

The death was reported at an unknown time in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Street, north of Blue Diamond Road and west of South Durango Drive.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to provide more details before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

