Detectives investigating body found in vacant lot in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas early Monday after a woman reported finding a body in a vacant lot.
A woman called police about 7:15 a.m. to report finding a deceased man near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.
At least eight police vehicles were observed in a vacant lot at the scene. Police stretched crime scene tape across a driveway entrance leading to the lot, which is located behind a U.S. Post Office facility.
Las Vegas police Homicide Detail Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed homicide detectives were investigating a death at the location.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
