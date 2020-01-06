Detectives investigating body found in vacant lot in Las Vegas

Police homicide detectives responded to northeast Las Vegas early Monday after a woman reported finding a body in a vacant building.

Las Vegas police homicide detectives investigate what is described as a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas early Monday after a woman reported finding a body in a vacant lot.

A woman called police about 7:15 a.m. to report finding a deceased man near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

At least eight police vehicles were observed in a vacant lot at the scene. Police stretched crime scene tape across a driveway entrance leading to the lot, which is located behind a U.S. Post Office facility.

Las Vegas police Homicide Detail Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed homicide detectives were investigating a death at the location.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

