Detectives investigating fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

A man was shot Monday evening near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, a Las Vegas police spokesman said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after a shooting in the central valley Monday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3800 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Holmes said.

The shooter is at-large, Holmes said. Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

