Detectives investigating homicide in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the east valley.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred in the 5200 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard. A media briefing is scheduled for around 7:30 a.m. Further details were not immediately released.

