Homicides

Detectives investigating homicide in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 5:09 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the east valley.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred in the 5200 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard. A media briefing is scheduled for around 7:30 a.m. Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST